Kentucky native nominated for 2023 Tony Award for current role in 'New York, New York'

Colton Ryan studied musical theatre at the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready to support a fellow Kentuckian!

Colton Ryan, a 2011 alum from the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA), has been nominated for a 2023 Tony Award.

Ryan received the nomination for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his current role as Jimmy Doyle in the new Broadway musical, New York, New York.

Before starring in Broadway musicals, the Lexington-native studied musical theatre at GSA.

“We are so proud of Colton as he receives this nomination,” Nick Covault, executive director of GSA, said. “We are honored that GSA was a part of his journey to reach this moment and will be cheering him on as he continues to proudly represent our program and other Kentucky student-artists at the Tonys.”

New York, New York officially opened on Broadway on April 2, 2023. It features music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, a book by David Thompson and Sharon Washington, and additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The musical received nine Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical, officials said.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will take place Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m. at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.