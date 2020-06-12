LG&E raising awareness for potential holiday season utility scams

LG&E says these efforts have become more important this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, as reports of scams have risen as a result.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of the holiday season, Louisville Gas and Electric Company (LG&E) joined more than 145 fellow utilities companies to raise consumer awareness on how to recognize scams and offer advice to avoid them.

This annual international initiative is led by Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS), successfully taken out of operation nearly 9,500 toll-free numbers used by scammers against utility customers.

“Unfortunately, scammers are becoming more sophisticated and attempting to exploit an already challenging time during the pandemic,” said Eileen Saunders, LG&E and KU vice president-Customer Services. “We try and do everything we can to help protect our customers. We offer year-round resources and partner with UUAS members to raise this collective attention and report known scammers, and we encourage everyone to stay vigilant and follow the advice being offered to protect yourself and your loved ones from scams.”

LG&E says scammers most often resort to using intimidation tactics and may even pull information they’ve found publicly available online to make themselves sound more credible.

To further prevent these from taking place, here are some tips on spotting a potential scam.

Safeguard personal information: LG&E will never contact you and demand credit or debit card numbers, checking account information or other personal information.

Always remember you have bill payment options: LG&E do not make live phone calls to demand immediate payment and threaten service disconnection, and the utilities will never require using a prepaid debit/gift card or ask you to transfer money to a payment app. The utilities offer a variety of payment options, including special COVID-19-related payment plans.

First check with LG&E if you’re suspicious: Customers who receive a suspicious live phone call, an email or letter should call LG&E which will always verify official communications.

Enlist the help of law enforcement: Customers who suspect they have been victims of fraud, or who feel threatened during contact with scammers, should report it to their local police department and contact LG&E.

LG&E residential customers should call 502-589-1444 if you believe you are potentially being scammed.

