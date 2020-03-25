LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced the new date for the annual Humana miniMarathon.

The new date is Aug. 22. While the half marathon moves to August, the Marathon and Marathon Relay will not be rescheduled for 2020, but these runners will have other options for participation, including virtually, KDF said.

“This is an unprecedented time for all of us. We know our runners are disappointed that the event is not able to be held in April and we share in that disappointment,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. “Public health and safety needs to be everyone’s priority right now, and we continue to support that effort. We know we’ll get through this together.”

Runners already registered to participate in the mini, Marathon or Relay, do have options and will receive an email with details on next steps they can take, including:

Run the 2020 miniMarathon at the newly rescheduled date of August 22, 2020 (miniMarathon participants who want to “stay in the race” don’t need to do anything and will be moved automatically to the new August date. Marathon and Relay participants can transfer to the mini through their runner profile. Deadline to move to the mini is April 25.)

Run the 2020 miniMarathon, Marathon and Relay Virtually (This option allows runners to participate but run on their own time and still receive a medal, shirt and other perks. Participants can choose the virtual option through their runner profile and need to do so by April 25.)

Defer registration to 2021 or 2022 (Runners who wish to defer their registration to another year, have until April 25 to decide, and can do so through their existing runner profile or email minimarathon@kdf.org to request the deferral.)

Make 2020 registration fee a donation (The Derby Festival’s miniMarathon has been part of the local community for more than 40 years. As a not-for-profit the Festival is able produce the races each year through entry fees. With the 2020 event initially scheduled for April, a majority of funds from registration have already been put toward operational expenses and runner experiences.)

Due to the expected heat and humidity in August, Race Organizers are already planning some adjustments to the event. The start time for the race will move up to 6:30 a.m. The starting line will be in the same location on Main Street near Slugger Field, make the traditional run through Churchill Downs infield, and the finish will be on Adams Street, just outside the new Lynn Family Stadium.

KDF is working with Norton Sports Health and Louisville Water Company to make sure there will be additional water on the course for runners, as well as misters and spray stations.

This is the first time the mini has been postponed to a different date, and first time the marathon has been cancelled. More details on the races can be found here.

