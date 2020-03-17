LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now that both the Kentucky Oaks and Derby have been rescheduled, what will happen to one of its most signature events?

Thunder Over Louisville, one of the nation’s largest annual fireworks event, is held two weeks before the Running of the Roses.

A reliable source told WHAS11 News that it will now be held on Aug. 15.

Now that Labor Day weekend is set for the Kentucky Derby, will Thunder Over Louisville also move to late summer?

The original date for this year's celebration was to take place on April 18 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Information surrounding Thunder and other KDF events are expected to be revealed Tuesday morning during a media briefing at 9 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.