Butchertown parish celebrates completion of steeples restoration

St. Joseph Church has been raising money to restore the iconic steeples for several years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Joseph Church celebrated the completion of the Steeples Project, a project that has been in the works for several years.

The parish was raising money to restore their twin steeples that had been crumbling, and repair stonework around the roof. Slate shingles could be found around the property and landscape.

The 156-year-old church was supposed to have paid roughly a million dollars to complete the project.

As previously reported, with a congregation of 480 people, Father David Sánchez knew he needed help to raise the money. He hiked from France to Spain on a pilgrimage which raised $100,000.

The fundraising campaign lasted for six years.

Related stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.