State Capitol building dome to be restored later this spring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the state Capitol building's dome would begin undergoing restoration efforts later this spring.

In his Thursday Team Kentucky Update, Beshear said that the project will require extensive scaffolding that will encircle the dome. Materials for scaffolding will be delivered in early April, and it's expected to take two months to install.

The scaffolding will remain in place for approximately two years or until the restoration is completed.

"Our state Capitol building is one of the most significant and recognizable historic landmarks in the commonwealth," Beshear said. "Its dome is a visual landmark that has graced and defined the skyline of the city of Frankfort for more than a century."

Beshear said the dome restoration will be performed by a team of nationally recognized professionals who have worked on state capitols in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and even the U.S. Supreme Court Building.

The team will replace 80-year-old terracotta tiles, help with waterproofing, make structural repairs, and remove algae and other organic material from the dome.

The Kentucky governor said that with proper periodic maintenance the refurbished dome would be preserved for at least another 50 years.

"It is our duty and responsibility to ensure it is protected for generations to come," Beshear said.

In 2020, Kentucky's Department for Facilities and Support Services began work on a multiyear renovation and restoration project at the State Capitol.

The primary work so far has focused on electrical, mechanical and plumbing system repairs and upgrades inside the building.

