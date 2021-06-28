Bardstown mayor says new firehouse is helping to cut down on response times

The Bardstown Fire Department celebrated Station 1, the new firehouse, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The Bardstown Fire Department has a new place to call home. The department held a ribbon-cutting Sunday to celebrate its new firehouse.

The department has been using the new firehouse, Station 1, for about a year but had to hold off on celebrating because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce, Station 1 has a bigger kitchen, a sleeping wing and a locker room for equipment. The expanded space will provide the firefighters will more room to rest without feeling crowded.

A dedication for the Francis Lydian memorial meeting room was also held on Sunday. The room was named after longtime councilman Francis Lydian, who passed away in 2019.

Mayor J. Richard Heaton said the new firehouse has already helped cut down on fire response times in Nelson County.

