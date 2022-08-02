'History in the making.' | Louisville installs the city's first Black archbishop

Visiting clergymen came from all over to welcome Archbishop Shelton Fabre to his new duties during his installation ceremony.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A large number of visiting clergy were in town this week to welcome Louisville’s fifth archbishop to the community.

Archbishop Shelton Fabre of Louisiana was installed during a ceremony at the Kentucky International Convention Center Wednesday afternoon.

Archbishop Fabre becomes the city’s tenth bishop and its fifth leader of the Catholic Church in Louisville, replacing Joseph Kurtz who is retiring. Most notably though, Fabre makes Louisville's first Black archbishop.

He previously served as archbishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and serves as the chair of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism. Fabre also serves on the board of Catholic Relief Services.

The installation began with a procession of priests, bishops and other key figures in the Catholic Church.

Archbishop Fabre then delivered his homily to attendees expressing his excitement and willingness to serve the archdiocese of Louisville.

Lolita Ewing attended the installation today and said this is a huge day because she notes representation is so important in religious roles like this.

"It's a very exciting day, it's history in the making," Ewing said. "Shelton Fabre to be the first African American archbishop in our community, in the archdiocese of Louisville is huge."

Following the installation, Archbishop Fabre met the public during a reception in the 4th Street lobby at the Convention Center.

