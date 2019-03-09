LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of drivers will see these billboards over the next four weeks, bringing even more attention to the unsolved cases.

WHAS11

The billboards are promoting a new podcast produced by Vault Studios and WHAS11.

You can listen to the podcast here.

The first billboard lists the names of each of the five victims: Jason Ellis, Kathy Netherland, Samantha Netherland, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.

WHAS11

The three billboards are on I-65N near Cardinal Stadium and across from the KY Expo Center.

It is estimated that the billboards will reach more than half a million people every week, and 6,842,972 people by the end of the month.

Episode three will be released Wednesday morning. Subscribe, rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. You can also listen on Podbean, Spotify and all major listening apps.