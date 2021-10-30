US, EU lift tariffs on bourbon and whiskey

The US and EU agreed to lift the tariffs on the spirt after three years during the G-20 summit on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — America bourbon and whiskey will once again be free-flowing into the European Union.

The U.S. and EU agreed to lift the tariffs on the spirt after three years during the G-20 summit on Saturday.

In 2018, the U.S. imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and the EU responded with an added tax on American whiskey.

The move came just in time as tariffs were set to double in December.

Eric Gregory with the Distillers Association said whiskey makers were seeing double digit growth for decades, but that number dropped dramatically.

“Since the tariffs were enacted, we lost about 35% of our global exports and that includes 50% to the European Union and 50% to the United Kingdom,” he said.

Gregory said prior to the tariffs, the industry was exporting roughly $600 million overseas and he thinks that number could return soon.

