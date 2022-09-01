Why gas bills are rising in Louisville

One LG&E customer tells WHAS11 News the price they pay for gas has gone up drastically.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Customers were expecting to see a 33% increase in their monthly LG&E bills this winter. When the bills came, they saw that increase, but one says it was more than they expected.

Contrainera Jenkins showed WHAS11 News her gas bill was $77 in November. It rose to $172 in December.

That's more than double what she was expecting. She already works two jobs to pay for her rent and bills.

"Well that means I'll have to work a whole lot harder at the second job and take an extra hour or two if I need to to make sure that all of my bills are met," said Jenkins.

Media Relations Manager for LG&E and KU Liz Pratt said weather and energy-use habits play major roles in monthly bills.

Pratt said demand for gas was low in 2020 due to the pandemic, therefore prices were low. Now that economic activity has increased, so too have natural gas prices.

She said what LG&E charges for gas is what they pay to purchase and there's no mark-up.

However, she said, "We expect the price outlook to improve in the upcoming quarter (February through April) and are requesting to pass along those lower costs for our customers."

Financial assistance can be found here.

Other tips to help conserve energy

Adjust the thermostat appropriately

Seal leaks around doors and windows

Ensure the heating system is working properly

