Humana CEO stepping down after more than 10 years; successor named

One of the largest companies in Kentucky announced that CEO Bruce Broussard will step down in 2024.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's largest publicly traded company announced on Wednesday that their CEO will be stepping down and a new person will soon be taking his place.

Humana Inc. CEO Bruce Broussand will step down after more than 10 years at the helm, according to a Humana news release.

Kentucky-native Jim Rechtin, President and CEO of Envision Healthcare, a Nashville-based company, will take the reins as Humana's chief operating officer in the latter half of 2024.

“Leading this company and team of employees is an incredible honor,” Broussard said. “As we work to make this a seamless transition in the coming months, I look forward to partnering with Jim. He brings a collaborative, thoughtful and innovative leadership style to our organization, making him a natural fit for the culture of today and the future. Additionally, Jim has worked closely with clinicians in many different care settings. That experience will help support our growing clinical footprint and continuing evolution as a health care company and the important work we do in driving health outcomes for our customers.”

Broussard joined Humana in 2011 and has been CEO since 2013. As Rechtin takes over, Broussard will stay at the company as a strategic advisor into 2025.

“The board of directors has worked diligently to find the right leader who can take Humana into the next phase of growth and transformation,” Kurt Hilzinger, Humana Board chairman, said. “Jim brings a strong combination of operational, industry and CEO expertise. His first-hand experience leading through challenges and opportunities of a changing health care services continuum will help accelerate our integrated care strategy at pace.”

Rechtin has more than 22 years of healthcare experience. He has worked at Envision Healthcare, OptumCare which is part of UnitedHealth Group and DaVita Medical Group.

He received a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from DePauw University.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

