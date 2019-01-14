LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LBF) -- Each quarter, Louisville Business First compiles a list of restaurants that have critical violations of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness food code.

Any critical violation will earn a restaurant a grade of C. These violations include but are not limited to: spoiled food; food at unsafe temperatures; improper hand-washing; employees eating, drinking or smoking while preparing food; person in charge without knowledge of safe food practices or not present; insects, rodents, birds, turtles or other animals present; and toxic items not labeled.

The list includes only the critical violation information from inspections in the fourth quarter of 2018 and does not always include follow-up information, which might reflect an improved score.

Here are some scores of note from the list. The lowest score on the list was given to a Waffle House on Standiford Plaza Drive. They scored a 66 (C) for some of the following violations: expired grade A milk and potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. Louisville Business First reports all of these violations were corrected.

O'Shea's on Baxter Avenue was given a score of 77(C). Some of their violations include rodent infestation and adulterated food due to rodent contamination.

For the most up-to-date score, the Louisville Department of Public Health & Wellness has a searchable database here.

Restaurants typically fix violations right away. The Department of Health and Wellness requires a re-inspection of restaurants with C within seven to 10 days.

The Louisville Business First's list tells the restaurant name, address, letter grade and score. Explanations of the violations are listed by bulletpoint. For the full list of food-code violations click here.