Kentucky Humane Society adoption fees reduced for Empty the Shelters event

Adoption fees for dogs and cats one year and older will be reduced May 5-8.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for a new pet, this week is the perfect time to visit the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS). Adoption fees for dogs and cats one year and older will be reduced as part of Bissell Pet Foundation's national Empty the Shelters event.

During the event, which runs May 5-8, adoption fees will be reduced to $25 for dogs and $10 for cats at the KHS East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane and KHS main shelter at 241 Steedly Drive. Adopters will also be responsible for applicable pet licensing fees.

According to KHS, all pets are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Those wishing to adopt must schedule an appointment online in advance. KHS will not accept walk-ins.

If you would like to donate to the Kentucky Humane Society, visit www.kyhumane.org/ways-to-give/donate.

