Kentucky pet rescue organization shuts down after abuse complaints

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a pet rescue organization has shut down and its operators have been charged with animal cruelty after cats and dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions.”

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies executing a search warrant found more than 100 dogs and 150 cats this week at Caring about Treasured Strays, or C.A.T.S., in Jeffersonville. Many of the animals were suffering from illness and living in "deplorable conditions," the sheriff's office said.

Investigators sought a warrant after receiving complaints about possible animal abuse at the facility. Renee Ann Zaharie, 60, and William Brian Zaharie, 65, have been charged with second-degree cruelty to animals and scheduled to be arraigned May 17.

