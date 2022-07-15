'People were hooting and hollering and crying and hugging:' Louisville church raises over $54,000 to fund baby boxes

Fern Creek Christian Church created four of the 10 baby boxes in Kentucky. Three are operational in Jefferson County, and the other is on its way.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thanks to donations from church members, a Louisville church has added three new safe haven baby boxes to fire stations around Jefferson County, with a fourth soon to be up-and-running.

The boxes provide a safe space for people to drop off a baby to be put up for adoption without penalties or face-to-face contact.

Kentucky currently has 10 baby boxes; the state recently started installing them.

Fern Creek Christian Church Pastor Craig Grammer said his church raised more than $54,000 to add to that number.

"People were hooting and hollering and crying and hugging and we were giving away that money,” Grammar said. “It was just one of those God moments that I'll look back on during the course of my life and I'll never forget it."

Grammer said that moment happened last spring. The goal was only $15,000 for one baby box at the Fern Creek Fire Department; he remembers thinking it was a lofty goal.

"We're not one of these big mega-churches, but we can probably do something,” Grammar recalled.

He took the request to his church with a timeline of two weeks. The Sunday came and the offering was collected.

Grammer said the church used some of its budget to make the grand total $60,000. The money created four baby boxes - one in Fern Creek, two in Pleasure Ridge Park and one that's soon to be operational in Shively.

Grammer said he realizes his work doesn't stop there.

"It's really kinda helped our church understand that it's not just about providing a box,” he said. “That's great, but what else are we called to do to help moms and children in need?"

He said no one can ever understand what a mother goes through, but said he hopes they know they’re people who care.

“You’re loved and there's another option that you have,” he said. “No guilt. No shame."

