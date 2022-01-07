Baby safely surrendered in Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box

This marks the 20th baby that has been surrendered in Indiana. More than 120 babies have been taken in through the baby boxes nationwide.

INDIANA, USA — The founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes says another healthy baby was safely surrendered in a box Thursday night.

According to Monica Kelsey, many of the details are being kept private, but the box was located in the Indianapolis area.

This marks the 20th baby that has been safely surrendered in a box in Indiana since boxes were first installed.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow mothers in crisis a way to securely and anonymously surrender their newborns without fear of criminal prosecution.

In a video posted to social media, Kelsey said she knows that mother must be feeling so many emotions right now and may be struggling with her decision.

"My heart goes to the parent, I know she is hurting right now," she said. "If you're listening, please reach out. There are so many resources available to you. I'd like to walk alongside you on this journey and help you find peace with your decision."

A Safe Haven crisis hotline is available 24/7, if you need assistance please call 1-866-99BABY1.

More than 120 babies have been surrendered nationwide. For more information about the Save Haven Baby Boxes, please visit their website.

