The Speed Art Museum celebrates spooky season with new paranormal exhibition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we approach Halloween, the Speed Art Museum has a new exhibit that will get you in the spooky spirit.

Supernatural America started Oct. 7 and explores the paranormal in American Art, with artworks of all kinds from paintings and sculptures to videos and photos.

The curator specifically wanted to have this exhibit over Halloween, because Louisville has such a deep connection to the season and the paranormal.

It is the largest exhibition the Speed has ever had, with more than 220 works that span two floors.

This exhibit is six years in the making. It started at the Minneapolis Institute of Art and features artists from all over America in all different eras.

One really unique aspect of this exhibit is how the artists were chosen. There are so many pieces of art out there that depict something supernatural. But the artists featured, have a deeper connection.

“Every artist in the show has had a documented, reported supernatural experience,” Speed Marketing Project Manager Tory Parker said. “So that’s how they narrowed down the artists that would be represented is that they have people who really have a connection to the supernatural world.”

The paranormal is intangible, but this exhibit is a tangible way to explore those topics. It’s also a change to cast away your doubts, and have an open mind about the experiences of these artists.

This exhibit is shorter than most Speed visiting exhibitions. It runs through the beginning of January before heading to Minneapolis.

The Speed Art Museum is open Friday from 1 – 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. You can get advance tickets here.

