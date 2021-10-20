Keeping your pets safe during Halloween

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health is asking people to keep Halloween safety in mind when it comes to pets.

The following tips were offered up to help:

Keep candy away from pets, especially anything containing chocolate or the sweetener xylitol.

Identify pets with a microchip or tag in case your pet escapes or is lost during Halloween events.

Keep lit candles and jack-o-lanterns away from pets.

Keep electric or battery-operated decorations out of reach. Batteries are a hazard if swallowed.

Familiarize pets with costumes before Halloween. If you plan to put a costume on your pet, make sure they are comfortable with wearing one and it fits properly.

Keep glow sticks and glow jewelry away from pets. While the liquid inside is non-toxic, it tastes bad.

If your pet is wary of strangers or has a tendency to bite, keep them away from trick-or-treaters. Confining the pet to a familiar room or crate with a comfort toy or blanket is a better distraction.

Keep your pets inside during trick-or-treating. Pets are very visual, and unfamiliar sights and sounds can be upsetting or trigger a fight-or-flight instinct.