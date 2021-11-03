Indiana dog makes the finals in 2021 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

Logan is up against other dogs, a frog, a goat, alpaca and other animals.

CHESTERTON, Ind. — Logan the Great Dane from Chesterton, IN has been selected as a top 10 finalist in the 2021 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

Logan is up against other dogs, a frog, a goat, alpaca and other animals. Logan and the other nine finalists were chosen out of more than 12,000 entries nationwide.

To win, Logan is going to need your vote. Voting is now open to the public through March 17. Visit cadburytryouts.com and vote once per day to help Logan earn the top spot.

"The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts saw a record number of entries thanks to the pet paw-rents showing off their beloved pets that have been so important to them during the past year's circumstances," said Trevor Jakubek, senior associate brand manager for the Cadbury Brand team. "Together, with our special guest judge Lt. Dan, we're thrilled to announce the finalists and let America vote on the 2021 Cadbury Bunny who will star in this year's commercial."

This year's contest winner will be announced on March 23 and will be awarded $5,000 and star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial.