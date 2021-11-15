Don't delay: When to ship out your gifts to arrive before the holidays

MOLINE, Ill — Your presents might not be home for Christmas this year if you don't get a move on it now.
Last year, shipping carriers FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service saw a huge spike in shipping volume as a result of limited in-store shopping and an increased number of families spending the holidays apart.
Although about 79% of Americans 12 or older go into this holiday season with at least one COVID-19 vaccination, similar delays can be expected. In addition, many retailers have advised customers to start their holiday shopping early this year because supply chain delays and labor shortages will likely cause a limited supply of goods on store shelves.
For those hoping to send out gifts and holiday cards for Hanukkah (Nov. 28 -Dec. 2), Christmas (Dec. 25), Kwanzaa (Dec. 26 - Jan. 1) or any other winter occasion, here are the domestic shipping deadlines for them to arrive on time.
For packages to arrive before Dec. 25 via FedEx, ship by:
- Ground Economy - Dec. 9.
- Ground, Freight Priority and Freight Direct - Dec. 15.
- 3Day Freight and Express Saver - Dec. 21.
- 2Day and 2Day Freight - Dec. 22.
- 1Day Freight - Dec. 23.
- Same Day - Dec. 24.
For packages to arrive before Dec. 25 via UPS, ship by:
- Ground - Calculate your delivery deadline.
- 3 Day Select - Dec. 21.
- 2nd Day Air - Dec. 22.
- Next Day Air - Dec. 23.
For packages or mail to arrive before Dec. 25 via USPS, ship by:
For USPS service to contiguous U.S.:
- Retail Ground - Dec. 15.
- First-Class Mail - Dec. 17.
- Priority Mail - Dec. 18.
- Priority Mail Express - Dec. 23.
For USPS service to Hawaii:
- Retail Ground - Not offered.
- First-Class Mail - Dec. 17.
- Priority Mail - Dec. 17.
- Priority Mail Express - Dec. 21.
For USPS service to Alaska:
- Retail Ground - Dec. 2.
- First-Class Mail - Dec. 17.
- Priority Mail - Dec. 18.
- Priority Mail Express - Dec. 21.