Holiday messages being sent to long-term care facilities across Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — Employees of the Legislative Research Commission have launched a campaign to send hand-written holiday cards to every long-term care facility around Kentucky.

They say the goal is to send at least one card to each facility, but some have asked for cards for each resident. There are around 250 facilities. Commission Director Jay Hartz said social distancing due to the coronavirus is difficult and he hopes the initiative "fosters some of that human connection lost with the restrictions.”

More than 50 employees have volunteered to write messages on the cards. The goal is to have at least 350 cards written and ready to be mailed by Dec. 11.