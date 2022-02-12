'It's challenging but very enjoyable': Substitute teacher donates paychecks back to JCPS

When Dr. Greg Ciliberti isn’t working at his full-time job, he spends two Friday’s a month in a classroom to help with staffing shortages.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School substitute teacher has made it his duty to pay it forward to the next generation.

But, he takes it a step further; he donates the money he makes while subbing to the teacher’s budget.

“I think we could solve our teacher problem pretty quickly by just having people who are sitting at home, and you know, a little bored, who want to do something different. It's challenging but very enjoyable. I look forward to it every day; I think about it when I'm not here I think Friday's just around the corner,” Ciliberti said.

He was at Cane Run Elementary School Friday in a Kindergarten class, and he said he loves spending time with the kids.

