'That's always been my favorite spot': Elderly woman gets surprise of her life at Brown Hotel

Dot Zipperle, 96, visited the Brown Hotel where she spent the night of her honeymoon with her late husband in 1950.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 96-year-old woman took a trip down memory lane when her senior living center surprised her by taking her to a place in Louisville that is dear to her heart.

In early August, Dot Zipperle spent the day at the Brown Hotel, a historic establishment lined wall to wall with precious memories.

The downtown hotel was where Zipperle and her late husband, Edward, spent the night of their honeymoon in 1950.

“We took her in a limo and there was a red carpet rolled out for her,” Becky Dunaway, Grand Senior Living's activities director, said. “This was a wonderful experience for her.”

The Grand Senior Living, located in Louisville, worked with the Brown Hotel to help Zipperle celebrate her wedding anniversary.

The Brown Hotel had fresh flowers ready for her when she arrived. The hotel provided both Zipperle and her best friend with free meals and they ate to live piano music, which she loves, according to her senior living center.

"It was just a delightful reunion to be there," Zipperle told WHAS11.

Zipperle said she used to walk past the historic hotel all the time and often stopped in for one of her favorite dishes.

"That's always been my favorite spot," she said. "I always wanted to go to the Brown and get my hot brown."

Though she loved the food, she cherishes the time she shared with her late husband at the Brown Hotel on their wedding night. He died 30 years ago.

When she visited last month, Zipperle said it was just how she remembered it. She even got up to dance with the pianist.

"I kind of embarrassed myself when I got up to sit with a piano player, but I love music," she laughingly said. "So I thought, well, you know what the heck? I'm a fun loving person."

A fun-loving 96-year-old, loved by her family, and filled with memories of her husband.

"He was a great husband, but he just, you know, just left this world too soon," Zipperle said. "But my children helped me through everything, and they still do, so I've been very fortunate with my life and his life."

