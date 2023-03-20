Shelby County school's PTO helps get 'prize' for students

Students and staff started cheering after the first grader opened the gift.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Shelby County Public School students were called to the cafeteria for a school meeting on Monday, they didn't know what it was for.

That is, until they saw a massive present waiting to be unwrapped.

According to a Facebook post, Wright Elementary Principal Seth Green said the present was supposed to be "opened by a first grader who always had a smile and positive outlook!"

Students and staff started cheering after the first grader opened the gift.

It was a JETS book vending machine that had "Leaders are Readers" on it.

Green said students will receive gold coins for their birthdays, for improving their scores on MAP tests and for other motivational reasons so they can use it on the machine and get their book.

Wright Elementary PTO President Cherie Maynard and Calista Craddock wanted to give a "prize" that still encouraged students to learn according to the post.

