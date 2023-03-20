Congrats! | 16 “Super Seniors” recognized at JCPS luncheon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year, 16 “Super Seniors” were recognized for their academic achievements and extracurriculars.
During the Vogt Awards luncheon on Monday, every Jefferson County Public School senior received a $12,000 Vogt Educational and Leadership Scholarship.
They were selected based on their ACT or SAT scores, GPAs, community and campus leadership, participation in extracurricular activities and the recommendations from principals and community leaders.
“This scholarship has opened up so many opportunities for me,” Bella Tilford, a senior at duPont Manual, said. “And I’m just eternally grateful for it. I’d like to thank the community foundation for all the support along the way and of course my parents for all of the support throughout my whole life.”
All 16 seniors were able to attend the luncheon, and thanked the educators and family who they said helped them find success.
The seniors are:
- Sydney Reynolds, Atherton High School
- Samuel Hatfield, Ballard High School
- Hussein Almosawi, Butler Traditional High School
- Rikaiya Long, Central High Magnet Career Academy
- Ngoc Ho, Doss High School
- Bella Tilford, duPont Manual High School
- Abby Pearce, Eastern High School
- Lauren Kute, Fairdale High School
- Lance Bridge, Fern Creek High School
- Mahamud Aden, Iroquois High School
- Isabel Hargan, Jeffersontown High School
- Phoebe Brown, Louisville Male High School
- Junjie Lin, Marion C. Moore High School
- Jennifer Ferguson, Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Allison Lasley, Southern High School
- Emma Deaton, Waggener High School
