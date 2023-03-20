Congrats! | 16 “Super Seniors” recognized at JCPS luncheon

“This scholarship has opened up so many opportunities for me,” Bella Tilford, a senior at duPont Manual, said. “And I’m just eternally grateful for it."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year, 16 “Super Seniors” were recognized for their academic achievements and extracurriculars.

During the Vogt Awards luncheon on Monday, every Jefferson County Public School senior received a $12,000 Vogt Educational and Leadership Scholarship.

They were selected based on their ACT or SAT scores, GPAs, community and campus leadership, participation in extracurricular activities and the recommendations from principals and community leaders.

“This scholarship has opened up so many opportunities for me,” Bella Tilford, a senior at duPont Manual, said. “And I’m just eternally grateful for it. I’d like to thank the community foundation for all the support along the way and of course my parents for all of the support throughout my whole life.”

All 16 seniors were able to attend the luncheon, and thanked the educators and family who they said helped them find success.

The seniors are:

Sydney Reynolds, Atherton High School

Samuel Hatfield, Ballard High School

Hussein Almosawi, Butler Traditional High School

Rikaiya Long, Central High Magnet Career Academy

Ngoc Ho, Doss High School

Bella Tilford, duPont Manual High School

Abby Pearce, Eastern High School

Lauren Kute, Fairdale High School

Lance Bridge, Fern Creek High School

Mahamud Aden, Iroquois High School

Isabel Hargan, Jeffersontown High School

Phoebe Brown, Louisville Male High School

Junjie Lin, Marion C. Moore High School

Jennifer Ferguson, Pleasure Ridge Park High School

Allison Lasley, Southern High School

Emma Deaton, Waggener High School

