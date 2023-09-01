Popular south Louisville restaurant, fishing lake announces closure

The family-owned restaurant is known for it's catfish dinners and karaoke.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular south Louisville restaurant and fishing lake will be sadly closing its doors after more than 30 years in business.

"Short notice I know, but we are closing down. We will open at 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm. We will close completely by Sept 30. Met a lot of wonderful people, God bless and take care."

With the motto of "We're not fancy, but we're friendly," the family-owned restaurant is known for it's catfish dinners and karaoke. Their menu is also packed with other foods such as french fries, onion rings, hot dogs, meat loaf sandwiches and more.

Their beer selection features domestic favorites, as well as many local brews from around Louisville.

Catfish Bar & Grill is located at 7208 Whipple Road.

The business didn't cite a reason for the closure in their statement, so it's unknown at this time.

