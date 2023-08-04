Vegan food truck brings plant-based burgers to west Louisville

Slutty Vegan ATL, a popular restaurant in Atlanta, is currently on a food truck tour and made a stop at The Palm Room with much fanfare.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Atlanta’s most popular vegan restaurants made a stop in Louisville on Saturday.

Slutty Vegan ATL, that specializes in plant-based burgers, is currently on a food truck tour and was parked outside Joe's Palm Room on 18th and West Jefferson for a special pop-up shop.

Hundreds gathered in a line stretching two blocks, anticipating burgers topped with vegan cheese, vegan bacon and all of the fixings. The menu only offered select burgers but the names, including the "One Night Stand" and the "Hussy Fussy," were quite eye-catching.

Some in attendance say it was all about giving the community variety when it comes to food options.

“It’s different. It’s amazing and it is eye opening to see something come to life, especially from our people. So, I think they picked a great location to set up,” resident Ariel Moore said.

Tiandra Robinson of Tee Marie Consulting said, “We know how important it is for us to have healthy food options as well – even if it’s just temporary or for a day. It’s really to give exposure to Black-owned businesses and that Black people – we do want healthy food options.”

For first-timers, hearing about the Slutty Vegan food truck had them waiting in line for up to an hour.

“I’ve heard a lot about Slutty Vegan. I was in Atlanta; all my daughters have tried it and I have been trying to get there to try it. They happen to be here in Louisville, and I could not wait to come check it out,” Katherine Sands said.

Sands was the first in line and received a special ticket which got her some extra goodies.

Desiree, a Louisville resident and mom tried plant-based burgers for the first time and gave it rave reviews.

“It’s the best thing I ever had,” she said.

Would she turn to the vegan lifestyle?

“If this is what it tastes like, yes! I absolutely would,” she said.

Palm Room owner Donnie Adkins says events like this help build up Black entrepreneurs.

“Helping Black-owned businesses is vital for growth. Everyone can’t travel to Atlanta, so we are bringing Atlanta to Louisville. Every city they [Slutty Vegan] has traveled to, has had people standing in long lines just to try the food.”

The Palm Room also opened its facility and allowed patrons inside to eat while enjoying music from DJ Empty Beats.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.