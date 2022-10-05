Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

The breakfast restaurant is hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate its opening on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana.

The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville.

Now, the chain can add New Albany to the list!

“We are excited to bring Wild Eggs to New Albany. Joining the New Albany community has been a goal for us for a long time," Bill Stenzhorn, president of Wild Eggs, said. "The strong growth in the area certainly makes it an attractive market and one that we feel will complement our operation in Jeffersonville."

The latest location of the popular breakfast joint officially opened on Oct. 3.

The restaurant is hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate its opening on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m.

Wild Eggs opened its first location in 2007.

Its mission is to "serve up elevated, unique dishes for breakfast, brunch and lunch that everyone can enjoy together."

Representatives for Wild Eggs said they pride themselves on their hospitality and the ability to make customers feel "warm and welcome" when they walk through the doors.

Additionally, they said their restaurants have won multiple regional and national awards including, “Best Brunch”, “Best Breakfast”, “Best Bloody Mary” and “Best Hot Brown.”

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information, please click here.

