Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices.
This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
502 Black Eats Week starts Oct. 1 and ends Oct. 8. According to their website, you must mention the event in order to receive some of the deals restaurants are offering.
SAVORY FOOD DEALS
Daddy Vic's Soul Food - $2 off total price of your order
Mani's Café - $5 cheeseburgers, $10 eight wings and fries meal
Backdeck BBQ - 10% off all dine and carryout orders
Melt 502 - 50% off dessert egg roll
Gudeatz 502 (Food Truck) - $2 off your meal
Good Food Louisville (Catering) - 20% off all orders $100 or more
Huge Impact - Special $15 combo meal
Black Market - 20% off West Lou coffee; $0.25 off each produce item
Food by Chef B - $30 9 inch cheesecake; $20 cheesecake bites
Cedar Café - $2 off any combo meal
Chicago's Jerk Tacos - Buy 3 get 1 taco free
Joe's Palm Room - 10% off food purchase
Enchanting Tastebuds - Dinner for two $150 plus cost of groceries
Happy Belly Bistro - 15% off Philly cheesesteak sliders dine in only
Saucy Seafood - Deals ranging between 10 and 15% off your order
Gore's Smokeout BBQ - $3 off each meal; 10% off catering orders
Open Caribbean Kitchen - 10% off your total purchase
SWEET TREATS SPECIALS
The Hip Hop Sweet Shop - 50% off an OG Milkshake
A Chelle of a Dessert - 4oz jars are $2.50; 8oz jars are $4
Shakes N' Thangz - $2 off Extravagant Milkshakes
Pop Culture Cakes - $3 single; $18 6-pack
Creatively Davi - $12 a dozen strawberries; $5 off treat platter
DISCOUNTED BEVERAGES
Lady J's Lemonade - $1 16oz bottles
Fit Life Nutrition - 10% off your total order
Xquisite Nutrition - $2 off shake and tea combo
Check business hours for the participating businesses, many of them do not have Monday or Tuesday hours and some of them are mobile-based. Check their social media pages for locations during the week, if that's the case.
