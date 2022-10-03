Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week

Louisville Black-owned restaurants will be promoted and offering special discounts Oct. 3 through Oct. 8.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices.

This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.

502 Black Eats Week starts Oct. 1 and ends Oct. 8. According to their website, you must mention the event in order to receive some of the deals restaurants are offering.

SAVORY FOOD DEALS

Daddy Vic's Soul Food - $2 off total price of your order

Mani's Café - $5 cheeseburgers, $10 eight wings and fries meal

Backdeck BBQ - 10% off all dine and carryout orders

Melt 502 - 50% off dessert egg roll

Gudeatz 502 (Food Truck) - $2 off your meal

Good Food Louisville (Catering) - 20% off all orders $100 or more

Huge Impact - Special $15 combo meal

Black Market - 20% off West Lou coffee; $0.25 off each produce item

Food by Chef B - $30 9 inch cheesecake; $20 cheesecake bites

Cedar Café - $2 off any combo meal

Chicago's Jerk Tacos - Buy 3 get 1 taco free

Joe's Palm Room - 10% off food purchase

Enchanting Tastebuds - Dinner for two $150 plus cost of groceries

Happy Belly Bistro - 15% off Philly cheesesteak sliders dine in only

Saucy Seafood - Deals ranging between 10 and 15% off your order

Gore's Smokeout BBQ - $3 off each meal; 10% off catering orders

Open Caribbean Kitchen - 10% off your total purchase

SWEET TREATS SPECIALS

The Hip Hop Sweet Shop - 50% off an OG Milkshake

A Chelle of a Dessert - 4oz jars are $2.50; 8oz jars are $4

Shakes N' Thangz - $2 off Extravagant Milkshakes

Pop Culture Cakes - $3 single; $18 6-pack

Creatively Davi - $12 a dozen strawberries; $5 off treat platter

DISCOUNTED BEVERAGES

Lady J's Lemonade - $1 16oz bottles

Fit Life Nutrition - 10% off your total order

Xquisite Nutrition - $2 off shake and tea combo

Check business hours for the participating businesses, many of them do not have Monday or Tuesday hours and some of them are mobile-based. Check their social media pages for locations during the week, if that's the case.

