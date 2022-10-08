Here's where to get food from over 12 different food trucks

Some food trucks featured are Prince Mediterranean, The Celtic Pig, Six Forks Burger Company, Mr. C's Cheesecakes, Longshot Lobsta, Brain Freeze and many more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all foodies: Prepare to have your tastebuds rocked.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Louisville Food Truck Association (LFTA) will present the city of Hillview's Food Truck Invasion.

Over a dozen food trucks will be featured at this event with some being Prince Mediterranean, The Celtic Pig, Six Forks Burger Company, Mr. C's Cheesecakes, Longshot Lobsta, Brain Freeze and many more.

To see the full list, please click here.

Food trucks and sweet treat vendors will line up at the Government Complex located at 283 Crestwood Lane.

This free event will take place from noon to 5 p.m., and will feature live music from Lonesome On'ry & Mean.

In addition to the countless food and treat options, there will be retail vendors including Bella Notte Boutique, Sandi's Styles, Half Baked Kitchen, Crafts by Nancy, Sweetie Peat Boutique and more.

This is just one of the many neighborhoods that LFTA invades, so be on the look out to see what neighborhood the trucks will be driving to next!

