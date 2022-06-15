Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Louisville Burger Week

If you download the new app and check in at four or more locations you will be entered to win $250 in gift cards as well as an ultimate grill out.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back for it’s sixth year, Louisville Burger Week returns this summer!

Starting July 18 through July 24, participating Kentuckiana restaurants will offer diners discounted $6-7 gourmet burgers as well as Against the Grain and Coopers Craft drink features.

“Burger Week will once again lift our culinary community up with a week of culinary tourism across the city,” Tony Frank, Louisville Burger Week organizer, said.

This year, organizers have made it easy to navigate Louisville Burger Week by creating a new smartphone app to “reward your APPetite.”

Download the 2022 Burger Week app for Apple iOS or Android.

According to a press release, if you check in at four or more locations you will be entered to win $250 in gift cards as well as an ultimate grill out, courtesy of the Kentucky Beef Council.

With the app, you’ll also be able to earn points towards a second prize of $250 in gift cards.

Participating restaurants

80/20 @ Kaelin’s

Public House by Against The Grain

Agave and Rye

BA Colonial

Bambi Bar

Barrel 33

Bristol Bar & Grille

Bubbas 33

Burger Boy/Burger Girl

Buffalo Wild Wings (select locations)

Cask Southern Kitchen

Commonhaus Hall

Checks Café

Corner Flavors of KY

Drakes

Dundee Tavern

Fistful of Ale

Game Burgers

The Granville Pub

Harry’s

Happy Belly Bistro

Khalil’s

King Fish on the Rocks Patio Bar

LouVino

Mark's Feed Store

Molly Malone’s

Neighborhood Services

Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill

Oshea’s

O-Line Sports Grill

Pints and Union

R Place Pub

Recbar

Recbar 812

Rooties

Shennanigans

Six Forks

Sports & Social

Streatery

The Manhattan Project

The Raven

Walkers Exchange

Weekend Burgers

Macaron Bar

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.