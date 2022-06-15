x
Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Louisville Burger Week

If you download the new app and check in at four or more locations you will be entered to win $250 in gift cards as well as an ultimate grill out.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back for it’s sixth year, Louisville Burger Week returns this summer!

Starting July 18 through July 24, participating Kentuckiana restaurants will offer diners discounted $6-7 gourmet burgers as well as Against the Grain and Coopers Craft drink features.

“Burger Week will once again lift our culinary community up with a week of culinary tourism across the city,” Tony Frank, Louisville Burger Week organizer, said.

This year, organizers have made it easy to navigate Louisville Burger Week by creating a new smartphone app to “reward your APPetite.”

Download the 2022 Burger Week app for Apple iOS or Android.

According to a press release, if you check in at four or more locations you will be entered to win $250 in gift cards as well as an ultimate grill out, courtesy of the Kentucky Beef Council.

With the app, you’ll also be able to earn points towards a second prize of $250 in gift cards. 

Participating restaurants

  • 80/20 @ Kaelin’s
  • Public House by Against The Grain
  • Agave and Rye
  • BA Colonial
  • Bambi Bar
  • Barrel 33
  • Bristol Bar & Grille
  • Bubbas 33
  • Burger Boy/Burger Girl
  • Buffalo Wild Wings (select locations)
  • Cask Southern Kitchen
  • Commonhaus Hall
  • Checks Café
  • Corner Flavors of KY
  • Drakes
  • Dundee Tavern
  • Fistful of Ale
  • Game Burgers
  • The Granville Pub
  • Harry’s
  • Happy Belly Bistro
  • Khalil’s
  • King Fish on the Rocks Patio Bar
  • LouVino
  • Mark's Feed Store
  • Molly Malone’s
  • Neighborhood Services
  • Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill
  • Oshea’s
  • O-Line Sports Grill
  • Pints and Union
  • R Place Pub
  • Recbar
  • Recbar 812
  • Rooties
  • Shennanigans
  • Six Forks
  • Sports & Social
  • Streatery
  • The Manhattan Project
  • The Raven
  • Walkers Exchange
  • Weekend Burgers
  • Macaron Bar

For more information and participating locations' menus, click here.

