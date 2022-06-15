Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Louisville Burger Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back for it’s sixth year, Louisville Burger Week returns this summer!
Starting July 18 through July 24, participating Kentuckiana restaurants will offer diners discounted $6-7 gourmet burgers as well as Against the Grain and Coopers Craft drink features.
“Burger Week will once again lift our culinary community up with a week of culinary tourism across the city,” Tony Frank, Louisville Burger Week organizer, said.
This year, organizers have made it easy to navigate Louisville Burger Week by creating a new smartphone app to “reward your APPetite.”
According to a press release, if you check in at four or more locations you will be entered to win $250 in gift cards as well as an ultimate grill out, courtesy of the Kentucky Beef Council.
With the app, you’ll also be able to earn points towards a second prize of $250 in gift cards.
Participating restaurants
- 80/20 @ Kaelin’s
- Public House by Against The Grain
- Agave and Rye
- BA Colonial
- Bambi Bar
- Barrel 33
- Bristol Bar & Grille
- Bubbas 33
- Burger Boy/Burger Girl
- Buffalo Wild Wings (select locations)
- Cask Southern Kitchen
- Commonhaus Hall
- Checks Café
- Corner Flavors of KY
- Drakes
- Dundee Tavern
- Fistful of Ale
- Game Burgers
- The Granville Pub
- Harry’s
- Happy Belly Bistro
- Khalil’s
- King Fish on the Rocks Patio Bar
- LouVino
- Mark's Feed Store
- Molly Malone’s
- Neighborhood Services
- Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill
- Oshea’s
- O-Line Sports Grill
- Pints and Union
- R Place Pub
- Recbar
- Recbar 812
- Rooties
- Shennanigans
- Six Forks
- Sports & Social
- Streatery
- The Manhattan Project
- The Raven
- Walkers Exchange
- Weekend Burgers
- Macaron Bar
