WHAS Up | Fun activities to keep your kids busy this summer

Are your kids looking for something fun to do? WHAS11 has put together a list of things to keep them engaged this summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last day of school for Jefferson County students is May 26 and parents are already looking for options.

Here is a list of fun programs that will keep your children engaged throughout the summer.

Frazier Museum

Every year the Frazier Museum offers weeklong camps for students in first through sixth grade.

Their weekly camps are $275 for non-members or $260 for members. Day camps are $55 a day for non-members and $52 for members. The day begins at 9 a.m. and typically ends at 4 p.m.

Below is a list and description of their available camps:

June 6 – 10: Around Frazier in 5 Days: Get to know the Frazier from top to bottom! Just like Nellie Bly, who raced around the world in 72 days (beating the fictional record set by author Jules Verne in Around the World in 80 Days!), we’ll race around the Frazier seeing how much we can learn about each gallery in a day! Choose a day focused on your favorite gallery, or join us for a whole week to become a real Frazier expert. Bonus: once you’ve gotten to know the museum inside and out, join us next week for Camp Takeover and see how you do running the show.

June 13 – 17: Camp Takeover (SOLD OUT)

June 20 – 24: Chicks Rule: At Chicks Rule Camp we’ll dig deep into the past and our community today to learn more of the story… and those whose stories are just now beginning to be told. Campers will host and meet incredible ballet dancers, musicians, and artists, while also recreating the achievements of some impressive engineers, designers, rulers and leaders that have come before. Join us for our beloved camp that sells out every year!

June 27 – July 1: Across the Universe: What does R2D2 actually stand for? Which Muppet is the only amphibian to stand in front of the United States Congress? Are we going to talk about Bruno? Join us for a week of exploring the historical origins of all of our favorite books, movies, and more! Each day this week will focus on a different “universe,” from comic books to literature, movies and more, in this camper-requested week celebrating fans and fandoms.

Louisville Free Public Library

A good alternative to keep your kids learning throughout the summer is the Louisville Free Public Library’s 10-week summer reading program.

This program encourages kids and teens to read for fun over the summer to avoid learning loss. School aged kids would read 10 books, teens 6 and preschoolers or younger (you can read to them) 20 books to complete the program.

The program along with the Cultural Pass begins on June 1 and is free to area youth. The library says you can pre-register by clicking here or by downloading the Beanstack Tracker app for iOS or Android. You can also pick up your Cultural Pass the same day.

Kids can also enjoy the kickoff and Cultural Pass Day on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Library on York Street.

They can have fun with arts and crafts, magic, face painting and live performances. Library officials say food trucks will also be on hand.

TARC Summer Youth Pass

Young people looking to get around Louisville this summer now have a cheaper option.

TARC has announced their Summer Youth Pass for ages 6 to 19. Their hope is the pass will connect students to opportunities and resources during the summer.

The pass is available for purchase with a current MyTARC student identification card.

You can sign up at Union Station on West Broadway or the Nia Center in west Louisville.

It’s good from June through August.

Movies in the Park – St. Matthews

The Chamber of St. Matthews says “Movies in the Park” will return. The movies will be shown at Brown Park and will be shown on the 2nd Saturdays of June, July, September and October.

The movies will begin at sundown! So bring a blanket or chairs as all seating will be in the grass at the park. No alcohol or smoking allowed!