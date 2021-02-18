x
Little Debbie, Kellogg's teaming up for Cosmic Brownies Cereal

Credit: Kellogg's
INDIANAPOLIS — It's the breakfast and dessert combination we never knew we needed.

Little Debbie and Kellogg's are joining forces to release the Cosmic Brownies Cereal later this year.

According to Kellogg's, the cereal will feature "crispy, indulgent brownie squares with cosmic rainbow pieces" in which "each bite delivers the fudgy chocolate flavor of the iconic Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies."

Credit: Kellogg's
The two companies previously teamed up to release Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal last year.

Cosmic Brownies Cereal will be available nationwide in May 2021. The 8.2-ounce box will cost $3.99, while the 13.2-ounce box will sell for $5.69.

