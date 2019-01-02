INDIANA (WHAS11) -- Huber's Family Farm and Restaurant is once again open for business.

It went up for auction in November 2017. The granddaughter of Joe Huber Junior, Jenna Huber Clem, and her husband purchased the business.

Clem and her sister Terra both wanted to keep the property in the family.

Huber's Family Farm and Restaurant is only open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Regular hours resume March 1.

