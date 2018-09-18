(INSIDE EDITION) -- A German athlete has been banned from an all-you-can-eat restaurant in Bavaria for eating too much, according to reports.

Triathlete competitor Jaroslav Bobrowski paid the 15.90-euro price, or about $18.49, last weekend for what was to be his meal at Running Sushi in Landshut.

After downing nearly 100 plates of fish, Bobrowski went to pay, only to be told that he was barred from returning to the restaurant.

“He eats for five people," Running Sushi's owner told German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse. "That is not normal.”

Bobrowski, who works as a software engineer as a trade, fasts for 20 hours and then eats until he is full, according to German newspaper The Local. The ban left him in shock.

“I was stunned,” Bobrowski, a former bodybuilder, told the paper.

He claims he was a regular at the restaurant and the owner personally broke the news that his costly habits are no longer welcome there.

© Inside Edition