FRANKFORT, Ky. — Quota elk hunters can now apply for a new, either-sex archery/crossbow permit for Kentucky’s 2019 elk season.

“We wanted to give hunters more flexibility and options to fill their permits,” Gabe Jenkins, elk program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. “Archery elk hunting is hard - and just getting an elk in range is a feat. This should increase the overall success rate for our archers and crossbow hunters.”

In addition to the new permit, which allows archery and crossbow hunters to take a bull or a cow, Kentucky's traditional quota elk hunt permits (gun hunts for a bull or a cow and the youth permit) will be offered. The cost is $10 to apply for each permit. While hunters may apply for multiple permits, they may be drawn for only one.

Kentucky’s annual drawing for quota elk hunts is open to out-of-state hunters. The deadline to apply is midnight April 30. Apply online at Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website, or wherever hunting licenses are sold. Names of drawn hunters will be released in mid-May.

For 2019, Kentucky will offer 594 elk permits through its quota drawing. This total includes 175 archery/crossbow permits for a bull or cow; 150 firearm permits for bulls; 244 firearm permits for cows; and 25 youth permits.

Elk seasons are split to spread out hunting pressure. Gun hunters are drawn for one of two firearms seasons. Elk seasons for 2019 include:

Firearms:

Bull Hunt 1: Sept. 28-Oct. 2

Bull Hunt 2: Oct. 5-9

Cow Hunt 1: Nov. 30-Dec. 4

Cow Hunt 2: Dec. 28-Jan. 1 2020

Archery/Crossbow (Bull or cow):