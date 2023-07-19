An act of compassion by the Solid Waste Collection Team saves abandoned Ball Python's life

Trash collectors showed compassion in finding a home for a thrown-away snake. They said "it's all in a day's work."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Solid Waste Collection Team is dedicated to its duty, facing extreme temperatures, heavy rain, and relentless traffic. But during one of their routine garbage collection routes, they encountered something extraordinary. A pet snake.

So what did they do with the discarded reptile?

They put the ball python, habitat and all, in the passenger seat and finished their route. They continued throughout the Urban Services District, picking up garbage, recycling, and yard waste.

As word spread among their colleagues about the non-venomous viper, these dedicated employees sprang into action to find a new home for the unwanted serpent.

Several staff members are reptile lovers and owners, and they were able to find it a fresh new abode.

"It's all in a day's work," they said.

While throwing away pets is certainly not appropriate, it's wonderful these dedicated employees were able to save the life of a snake.

