Metro employees' heroic actions saved man's life after apparent overdose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Metro employees are being honored for their heroic actions after a routine day on the job took an unexpected turn.

Solid Waste Enforcement Officers Sylvia Gardner and Jena McKinney had just completed an installation of surveillance cameras and were driving down Dixie Highway, near the Gene Snyder, when they saw an unusual sight.

Several people were frantically waving for help as they pulled a young man from his car, suffering from an apparent drug overdose.

Gardner, who is a retired firefighter, and McKinney stopped and quickly jumped into action once they learned the man was not breathing and had no pulse, according to Metro Public Works spokesperson Salvador Melendez.

He said Gardner began CPR on the man and administered Narcan, which was provided by a bystander.

Brightview Health employees Sari Cason and Crystal Barajas also stopped to assist and provided additional Narcan.

Together, the group worked to save the man's life.

After 10 minutes of CPR and six doses of Narcan, the man began breathing again and eventually regained consciousness. Melendez said after the man was revived, EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital.

"Had it not been for the actions of Sylvia Gardner with the assistance of Jen McKinney, Sari Cason and Crystal Barajas, things might have turned out differently," Melendez said.

