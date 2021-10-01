Louisville Zoo celebrates polar bear's birthday

Qannik the polar bear turned 10 years old.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo celebrated a special birthday for one of their Glacier Run residents.

Guests and staff at the zoo sang 'Happy Birthday', and Qannik enjoyed enrichment items and treats.

Qannik has been at the Louisville Zoo since 2011 and is currently on rotation at the Glacier Run exhibit with Lee, a male polar bear, and three grizzly bears.

