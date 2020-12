The Zoo's newest resident is a 20-year-old polar bear named Lee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The next time you go to the Louisville Zoo, you'll see not one, but two polar bears.

Lee, the zoo's newest resident, is a 20-year-old polar bear. He comes from the zoo in Columbus, Ohio and is currently getting acclimated with his new space.

Soon he will soon be on exhibit rotation with 8-year-old Qannik at Glacier Run.