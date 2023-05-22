Tickets on sale for Louisville Zoo's 42nd annual 'Zoofari'; here's how to get yours

This year's 21+ event is themed "Cool Island Breezes," and will include appetizers, cocktails, and animal encounters in the islands exhibit area of the zoo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tickets are now on sale for the Louisville Zoo's 42nd annual Zoofari!

This year's 21+ event is themed "Cool Island Breezes," and will include appetizers, cocktails, and animal encounters in the islands exhibit area of the zoo -- where you might catch a glimpse of the elusive Sumatran tiger, Little Blue penguins, orangutans, siamangs, the Malayan tapirs, and colorful birds.

You will also experience the zoo’s Oasis event field for live music, dancing, silent and live auctions, and more.

According to the Louisville Zoo's website, the event is hosted by the Friends of the Louisville Zoo board and "celebrates philanthropy" and what makes the zoo a "statewide and regional treasure."

Money raised from Zoofari will support renovations to the zoo's MetaZoo education facility and the Animal Ambassador Program.

Tickets start at $125 and are available for purchase here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.