LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Louisville Metro Animal Services remains open, the Friends of Metro Animal Services said COVID-19 has impacted the shelter.

Gov. Beshear has named animal care businesses essential, but FOMAS said keeping the door open is more challenging than ever.

“With other local shelters closing their doors, these challenges become even greater," Executive Director Susanna Westerfield said. "FOMAS is asking for your help to alleviate overcrowding in the shelter to maintain its no-kill status."

Animals are still up for adoption, and FOMAS said every person who adopts will be eligible for a weekly drawing of a $100 gift card. FOMAS has also asked people to donate to defer the cost of adoptions or medical expenses.

To help those in need of pet food during the outbreak, the Kentucky Humane Society is offering dog and cat food through a pet food bank at its Sam Swope Pet Treatment and Livesaving Center starting Monday, March 30.

“Sadly, thousands of local families are struggling financially right now because of job losses, and this often impacts their pets,” said Karen Koenig, Vice President of Animal Welfare. “Our goal is to help pet owners during this crisis, so they can keep their animals healthy and in their homes.”

Distribution will be done alphabetically by last name. Pick-up will be each day at 9 a.m. and run through 11 a.m.Here is the order in which pet food will be given:

A-E: Monday

F-J: Tuesday

K-O: Wednesday

P-T: Thursday

U-Z: Friday

