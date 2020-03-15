LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When the calendar flips to March in the Kentuckiana area, there seems to be a sense of renewal. Whether you don the red and black, blue and white or crimson and cream, the post-season brings a clean slate. All that matters is what happens after your team is called on Selection Sunday.
As you know by now, the NCAA Tournament will not be played for the first time since 1939 this year amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In fact, the NBA and NHL have both suspended their season, the MLB has delayed the start of its season, the Masters has been postponed even the XFL has suspended its season.
So if you're a sports junkie, like me, where do you turn?
Do you hypothesize what may have happened in March Madness had it been played? Watch replays of years' past? Or manage to tough it out until play resumes, a "sports cleanse," if you will?
Regardless of what approach you take, we can agree that some of our favorite sports movies may help tide us over.
Here's a list from each sport:
Baseball
- The Sandlot
- Field of Dreams
- Moneyball
- The Natural
- Bull Durham
- A League of Their Own
- 42
- Major League
- Rookie of the Year
- Angels in the Outfield
Basketball
- Hoosiers
- Space Jam
- Glory Road
- The Basketball Diaries
- Coach Carter
- Blue Chips
- White Men Can't Jump
- Like Mike
- He Got Game
- Semi-Pro
Football
- Remember the Titans
- The Blind Side
- Rudy
- Jerry Maguire
- Invincible
- We are Marshall
- Radio
- Any Given Sunday
- The Replacements
- The Longest Yard
Other
- Rocky and following sequels
- The Fighter
- Ali
- Seabiscuit
- Miracle
- The Karate Kid
- Caddyshack
- The Mighty Ducks
- Rush
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Documentaries
- 30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies series
- 30 for 30: Survive and Advance
- 30 for 30: The '85 Bears
- 30 for 30: The U
- 30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
- When We Were Kings
- OJ: Made in America
- Andre the Giant
- McEnroe/Borg: Fire & Ice
- Women of Troy
