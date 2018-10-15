A gold-medal-winning Special Olympics athlete thought his competition days were over when he lost his leg to cancer. That ended up not being the case, thanks to friends and experts in Louisville. Tennis star Deonte Foster lost his left leg to bone cancer in 2015. Dr. Matt Holder from Louisville’s Lee specialty clinic heard about Deonte’s situation and enlisted the help of the Special Olympics, Louisville Prosthetics and University of Louisville physicians to get Deonte to Louisville for a free sports prosthetic leg and care worth $61,000. UofL’s Mark Hebert stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about the story. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofLToday every Monday and Tuesday at 6 PM on 93.9 FM and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY.

