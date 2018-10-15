The Kentucky Humane Society has launched a new program that encourages people age 65 and older to adopt a senior dog or cat. As part of the program, seniors can adopt dogs age 7 years and older for $30, and cats 7 years and older for $10. Normally, dog adoptions are $65 to $165 and $45 to $65 for cats, so the senior program offers a huge discount. Pet ownership has been shown to improve both physical and mental health, for both the human and the animal. For more information, go to KyHumane.com or call

