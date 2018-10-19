The J at the Jewish Community Center is helping people who are fighting cancer. Anyone battling cancer is welcome to free fitness classes, use of exercise equipment and guidance from personal trainers every Tuesday and Thursday beginning November 6, 2018, with a doctor's written referral. There are also yoga and mediation classes, all in a group setting. The Jewish Community Center is located at 3600 Dutchman's Lane in Louisville, KY. For more information, check out their website or call 502-459-0660.

