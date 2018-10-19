It's only the middle of October but the Gaylord Opryland crew is already looking ahead to the holidays. Gaylord Opryland Holidaze is a dazzling display of acrobatics, music and color on stage, all with a holiday theme. Cirque Dreams Holidaze opens in less than a month in Nashville and Stephanie Benton stopped by with two of the featured performers to showcase some of what people can expect from the show. The Grand Ole Opry House's production of Cirque Dreams Holidaze starts November 16, 2018 and runs through December 28, 2018. The Grand Ole Opry House is located at 2804 Opryland Drive in Nashville, TN. Tickets are on sale and you can find out more at ChristmasatGaylordOpryland.com.

