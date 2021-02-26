Here are four things you need to know about the Big 4 ahead of its March 1 premiere on WHAS11 at 4PM

The Big 4 is not just another newscast. It's a newscast designed for you--Kentuckiana!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you heard the buzz? There's something big coming to WHAS11 at 4 pm, starting on Monday, March 1. It's the Big 4 and you can watch it Monday through Friday.

Are you tired of watching newscasts that leave you feeling left out and that the content isn't local enough? Well, welcome to the Big 4!

“The Big 4 is proof that news doesn’t have to be boring and depressing. It’s authentic, relevant, intriguing, and might even make you smile,“ said WHAS11's General Manager/VP Christy Moreno.

What exactly is the Big 4?

The excited Captain/Producer of the show Michelle Zelli shared this, "The Big 4 is more than just a show to the whole team. It's a way to connect the audience with what's happening in their hometown. It's all about putting the big stories in context so YOU can know what's happening here in Kentuckiana. When I build the show I like to think of my friends and family who are watching, what do they need to know today? It's a responsibility that I am so excited to tackle for our viewers."

Meet the team

"This show is so near and dear to my heart. When I returned to my hometown two years ago now, I wanted to do something completely different than other shows in the market. This audience is smart, dedicated, and invested in the community, so I wanted to make a show that reflected that. Creating the best possible community through the news with context is my motivator because I want the best possible Ohio valley to raise a family in," Main show Anchor Hayley Minogue said.

Why you should watch

The Big 4 is full of super hyperlocal news and information, high energy and engaging content from around your hometown. You, yes YOU get to be a part of the conversations too. When you see Hayley's question of the day, make sure to text back your response.

How to watch the Big 4

Thanks for asking.

You can watch the Big 4 on WHAS11 News:

Spectrum SD - Channel 4

Spectrum HD: Channel 908

AT&T Uverse: Channel 11

DISH TV: Channel 11

Direct TV - Channel 11

Antennae: Channel 11

In your handle: Download the WHAS11 News App and after you launch it the app, click on the Watch button on the bottom,

Online: The Big 4 will stream online at the top of the WHAS11 News website, or click on our watch page.

