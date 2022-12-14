'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto bringing comedy tour to Louisville

Gatto is best known for the hit TV show "Impractical Jokers", which he starred alongside his 3 lifelong friends: Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready for a night of nonstop laughter.

Joe Gatto, comedian, actor and producer, is coming to Louisville!

Gatto is best known for the hit TV show "Impractical Jokers", which he starred alongside his 3 lifelong friends: Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn. In the hidden-camera show, they challenge one another to do ridiculous dares in public.

The comedian and television personality announced additional dates for his ongoing, 'Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy' tour on Thursday, and he will be making a stop at the Brown Theatre on Feb. 3.

Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe, alongside the 3 fellow Jokers.

The Staten Island native currently co-hosts a podcast with Steve Byrne called "Two Cool Moms".

Tickets for his tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at Kentucky Performing Arts' website.

Here's a full list of Joe Gatto's 'Night of Comedy' U.S. dates:

Feb. 3 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre

Feb. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Centre

Feb. 24 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Feb. 25 - Birmingham, AL - Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

March 9 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza

May 11 - New Orleans - LA Saenger Theatre

May 12 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

May 13 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

May 19 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

May 20 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center

May 21 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theatre at Dr. Phillips Center

June 1 - San Angelo, TX - Murphey Performance Hall

June 2 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

June 3 - Pueblo, CO - Pueblo Memorial Hall

June 9 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall

June 10 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

June 11 - Amarillo, TX - Amarillo Civic Center Complex

June 15 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

June 16 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

June 22 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

June 23 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

June 25 - London, ON - Centennial Hall

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.