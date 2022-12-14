'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto bringing comedy tour to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready for a night of nonstop laughter.
Joe Gatto, comedian, actor and producer, is coming to Louisville!
Gatto is best known for the hit TV show "Impractical Jokers", which he starred alongside his 3 lifelong friends: Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn. In the hidden-camera show, they challenge one another to do ridiculous dares in public.
The comedian and television personality announced additional dates for his ongoing, 'Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy' tour on Thursday, and he will be making a stop at the Brown Theatre on Feb. 3.
Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe, alongside the 3 fellow Jokers.
The Staten Island native currently co-hosts a podcast with Steve Byrne called "Two Cool Moms".
Tickets for his tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at Kentucky Performing Arts' website.
Here's a full list of Joe Gatto's 'Night of Comedy' U.S. dates:
Feb. 3 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre
Feb. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Centre
Feb. 24 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium
Feb. 25 - Birmingham, AL - Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex
March 9 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
May 11 - New Orleans - LA Saenger Theatre
May 12 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
May 13 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
May 19 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
May 20 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center
May 21 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theatre at Dr. Phillips Center
June 1 - San Angelo, TX - Murphey Performance Hall
June 2 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
June 3 - Pueblo, CO - Pueblo Memorial Hall
June 9 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall
June 10 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
June 11 - Amarillo, TX - Amarillo Civic Center Complex
June 15 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
June 16 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
June 22 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
June 23 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
June 25 - London, ON - Centennial Hall
